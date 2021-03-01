Council targets young people to test for Covid-19 infection

IN an effort to help identify whether the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting young people, the Marbella Council will invite members of youth associations for testing.

The concept arose due to the fact that when residents were invited at random to attend tests, many young people were unable to take part as they were studying or working abroad, so the information received from the tests was not all encompassing.

The advantage of inviting youth associations to contact their members is that specific targeting at the young is possible and for those being tested there will be no fees as all costs are being born by the Council.

During the process, anyone who tests positive will be advised immediately so that medical treatment can be obtained without delay.

The Council is also heavily involved in preparing for mass vaccination which is due within the next few weeks and has made the Marbella Conference Centre and the San Pedro Alcantara Marquee available where those over 80 are already receiving inoculations.

