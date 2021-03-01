Costa Blanca Man Fined Twice In The Same Night For Parties

COSTA BLANCA man fined twice in the same night for throwing two illegal parties just hours apart

A defiant Costa Blanca man ended up being fined not once, but twice in the same night, for hosting illegal lockdown parties in Alicante. Police were called to an address in the La Foia area of Petrer at 11pm on Friday night, February 26 after complaints of loud music and crowds gathered in the apartment. The officers broke up the party and gave the host a warning. Unbelievably, the officers were once again called to the same address at around two in the morning, where they once again found several people partying to loud music.

Although many of the lockdown regulations have been eased in the Valencian Community as of today, March 1, it is still not permitted to have anyone other than cohabitants in a home, and full-blown parties are certainly prohibited. The organiser of the troublesome soiree was heavily fined for disobedience to authorities after he clearly didn’t shut the party down after the first visit.

It was a fairly eventful weekend in Alicante overall. Also on Friday night, a car smashed through a fence of the Rambla del Molinas school; the driver tested negative for alcohol but it was later discovered that he had been travelling at 77 km/hour at the time of the crash, well above the speed limit.

Elsewhere, another driver was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after driving over the median line at Avenida Felipe V, causing serious damage to the street. Although the driver fled the scene, several people witnessed the accident and officers soon caught up with him. He was breathalysed at the National Police Station and was found to be three times over the legal alcohol limit of 0.25 milligrams per litre.

