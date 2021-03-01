Coronation Street and Midsomer Murders Actor Frank Mills Dies Aged 93.

FRANK MILLS, best-known for playing landlady Betty Williams’ husband Billy Williams on Coronation Street, passed away on February 11 at the age of 93.

His obituary in the Maldon Standard reads: “Albert ‘Frank’ Mills sadly passed away on 11th February, aged 93 years.

“Much loved Father to Paula and Ruth, Grandad to Amy, Phil and Lizi, and Great Grandad to Kara and Jack. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral will take place on Monday 8th March, with a full Memorial Service planned for later in the year as a celebration of Frank’s life.

“Flowers or donations, if desired, payable to Farleigh Hospice may be sent c/o G W Hardy & Son, The Green, Finchingfield, Essex CM7 4JS.”

Mills starred as Billy on the hit UK soap from 1995 to 1997 but he also starred in TV dramas including Rumpole of the Bailey, Minder, Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War, The Brief, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and The Palace.

On Coronation Street, Billy died of a heart attack in November 1997, leaving Betty, played by the late Betty Driver, widowed after just two years of marriage. Billy was Betty’s second husband.

One of Mills’ last major roles was a recurring character on Holby City in 2005.

In related news, Corrie veteran Johnny Briggs, who played loveable rogue Mike Baldwin for 30 years, sadly passed away at his home at age 85. His family said he passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by loved ones.

The actor first walked onto the cobbles in 1976 and is probably best remembered for the enduring love triangle between his character Mike and Ken and Deirdre Barlow.

