CHRISTIAN women demand equality in church and prepare for demonstrations across SPAIN.

Christian women are preparing across Spain and around the world to protest in order to demand equality within the church. The ‘Christian Women in the Church’ group has called for a Granada demonstration on March 7, to take place outside Granada’s Cathedral. The women hope to bring an end to the “exclusively male” image of God and usher in an age where leadership of the church is shared “between women and men”.

-- Advertisement --



Spain is set to see a series of rallies and protests with members of the religious community joining together. The protests will be joined by Christian grassroots groups, church congregations and associations. The common theme is that the women want to express their “indignation and non-conformity in the face of the situation of invisibility” which they feel church going women experience across the world.

‘Christian Women in the Church’ explained to Europa Press how “we are committed to the cause of Jesus and we fight for the renewal of the Church. That is why we raise our voices and speak out. We want to contribute in an active way to the renewal” of the church. They also explained how, “we want a Church where leadership is shared between women and men”.

Areas of Spain such as Granada, Madrid, Seville, Barcelona, Bilbao, Gran Canarias, Santiago de Compostela, La Rioja and Valencia will see protest rallies being held during March.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christian Women Demand Equality in Church”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.