Chelsea And Man United Play Out A Goalless Draw
Manchester City have just finished the weekend 12 points clear at the top of the Premiership, having extended their lead after beating West Ham, while Leicester lost, United dropped two more points and Chelsea seem more focused on playing safe and just getting into the top four for a Champion’s League spot.

United extended their remarkable run of 20 away games in the Premier League unbeaten, and Chelsea have now gone 10 games unbeaten since Thomas Tuchel took charge.

The only exciting point of a very drab encounter was the penalty claim which has caused a lot of controversy, when Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball in the box as he and Mason Greenwood battled for possession.


Luke Shaw spoke about the penalty claim in a post-match interview, “I think at the time I saw a handball. I didn’t know if was Mason or Callum. Didn’t even know there was a potential check”.

He continued, “I don’t know why they stopped it if it’s not going to be a pen. The ref even said to H (Harry Maguire) if it’s a pen then it’s going to cause a lot of talk about it after. So I don’t know what happened there. H got told it was a pen. I’m not sure”.


Shaw added, “I don’t understand. If it’s going to stop you think it’s going to be a pen because we had the ball, we were attacking. I’m not going to moan about it because I don’t think either team did enough to win”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed it was “100 per cent a penalty”, although he stopped short of revealing what Attwell had told his players insisting he “doesn’t want to cause controversy”.

