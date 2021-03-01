British Tourist Bookings For Spain Soar By 90% For The Summer Months.



The tourism sector in Spain has suffered greatly from the consequences of the coronavirus in recent months. However, the vaccination campaign brings closer the opening of borders between European countries and is greatly benefiting large hotel chains such as Meliá Hotels International, which have seen their reservations skyrocket for the summer season by British tourists around to 90%.

The de-escalation announcement and the positive evolution of the pandemic in the various markets have strongly encouraged hotel reservations from the United Kingdom, which as of February 25 are well above those made on the same dates in 2020.

The news that the British government had planned a de-escalation process (Boris’s road map) for the coming months, has boosted the hopes of tourism companies that have accumulated months of debt.

“The months with the highest demand so far are September, followed by August, October, July, June and May, coinciding with the times when it is estimated that herd immunity will be expanded in Europe and normalising the situation,” added a source from Meliá.

This rise in sales and bookings has also been seen in the airline sector, with companies such as EasyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair experiencing increases in ticket numbers of up to 600% in some cases. This news also confirms the forecasts made by the Spanish tourism industry, which had already given up on the Easter season but has its hopes pinned now on the summer campaign.

The main areas where this increase in reserves has been appreciated are sun and beach destinations, which are more attractive to British tourists. Among them are both the Andalucían coast and the Levante coast. In addition, it must be borne in mind that the German Institute of Virology Robert Koch (RKI) together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Interior of Germany removed Spain from their list of regions and countries at risk of infection this Monday, so Spain is no longer among the regions considered ‘high risk’.