BRITISH FIRM TaxScouts aims to simplify tax returns as it lands in Spain, as part of their international expansion.

TaxScouts is a British firm that began operating in 2017 in the UK. They provide a simple online platform with the aim of simplifying taxes for citizens and as a first step in the company’s international expansion they have chosen to land in Spain.

Company CEO and co-founder, Mart Abramov, explained why they have chosen Spain and said, “We decided to start with Spain both because of the complexity of the tax system and the number of taxpayers obliged to file their tax returns, which is much higher than in other European countries.”

The company combines human advice with automated administration tasks in a service which is 100% online. The company say their aim is to, “to continue working to make tax filing as simple and transparent as possible”.

The product is aimed both at individuals and the self-employed and has been specially created to cater for the Spanish market. The company explained how tax processes in Spain can be particularly daunting and complicated for those who are new to completing tax returns. Their product aims to provide value for money and simplify the whole process.

The package for self-employed people includes keeping track of receipts and invoices and completing both annual and quarterly tax returns amongst other features.

