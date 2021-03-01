Breaking News: Prince Philip Transferred To Another Hospital

BREAKING NEWS: Prince Philip has been transferred to another hospital for treatment of a ‘heart condition’

It has just emerged that the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred by ambulance on Monday morning, March 1, to St Bartholomew’s to ‘undergo treatment for a pre-existing heart condition’. Scenes at the King Edward VII Hospital in central London earlier gave hope that Prince Philip had been discharged, as an individual was seen leaving at around 11am while being shielded with umbrellas, as a large police presence cleared the road. However, Royal sources have now confirmed that the Duke will spend several more days in hospital.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said today: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital on February 16 after becoming ill at Windsor Palace, but a spokesperson initially claimed he was being kept in as a ‘precautionary measure’ and would remain in hospital for a period of ‘rest and observation.’ Several days later the Palace confirmed that the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was being treated for an infection, but that he was feeling a ‘lot better.’

Royal expert Phil Dampier said today: ‘Must be good news that Prince Philip is being treated at a second hospital. If he’d gone home in an ambulance I’d be worried. Here’s hoping he can leave soon and walk out.’

St Bartholomew’s describes itself as an ‘internationally renowned hospital’ and a ‘centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care’.

