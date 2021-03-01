AstraZeneca Sells Its Holding In Moderna For More Than $1 Billion

AstraZeneca Sells Its Holding In Moderna For More Than $1b
AstraZeneca Sells Its Holding In Moderna For More Than $1b. image: twitter

ASTRAZENECA Sells Its Holding In Moderna For More Than $1 billion it is reported

AstraZeneca Plc has, according to The Times, reportedly sold its stake of 7.7 per cent that it had in Moderna Inc, for more than $1billion, after the U.S. biotechnology company’s shares skyrocketed after its Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough.

It was not totally clear as to which point in time AstraZeneca had cashed in its holding, but the report says they will still partner with Moderna on research into other disease treatments and vaccines, and hinted that, in future, if the virus becomes endemic, then they could even sell their AstraZeneca/Oxford University coronavirus vaccine on a commercial basis.

Moderna, said last week that it was anticipating sales of £13.15billion ($18.4) billion from its coronavirus vaccine this year, now that the vaccine is cleared for emergency use against Covid-19 in the United States.


There has of course been a lot of controversy in Europe over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the United Kingdom having already jabbed more than 20 million people, in the EU most states had rejected to use of it in over 65s, citing an initial lack of evidence of its effectiveness on them., meaning their rollout has been incredibly slow in comparison to the UK.

Now, after a meeting, it would appear that Germany and France are going to authorise the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65, in a dramatic turnaround.


