Archaeologists Make Exceptional Discovery of Ceremonial Chariot near Pompeii

ARCHAEOLOGISTS make exceptional discovery of a ceremonial chariot near Pompeii, in what has been labelled as a “unique find”.

According to officials at Italy’s Pompeii archaeological site an “exceptional discovery” has been made of a ceremonial chariot that is amazingly intact. Furthermore, this is only one of a series of discoveries that have been made in the area.

Pompeii was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD and amazingly the chariot escaped unscathed and has been found intact. Luckily the chariot had been protected as the roof and walls of the structure that it had been stored in collapsed. It is also surprising that modern-day antiquities thieves had missed the unique find according to officials at the park.

The four wheeled cart is thought to have been utilised for parades and festivities and possibly even to carry brides off to start their new lives. According to officials the ceremonial chariot that has been unearthed in its entirety is a unique find as previously they have only discovered chariots that were used during daily living activities. The chariots previously discovered would have been used to transport agricultural goods.

The Archaeological Park of Pompeii explained that the discovery “represents a unique find – which has no parallel in Italy thus far – in an excellent state of preservation”.

