Another march against the Balearic Government took place today

ALTHOUGH the spokesperson for Resistencia Balear, Victor Sanchez Valle declared that fines had meant he was finished with protests, he organised another one for March 1 in Palma.

This time however it was completely legal and had been approved by both the National Government representative and the Balearic Government as Mallorca risk had fallen to Level 3.

He urged those taking part to wear masks and observe all of the social hygiene requirements and around 100 people turned up to protest about the government and its treatment of the hospitality sector.

The march got underway at 10.30am and there were no incidents apart from a small group of Falangists who joined in but there were no arrests and everything went off peacefully.

The main theme of this march was to claim that the Balearic Government allowing restaurants and bars with terraces to open with 50 per cent terrace capacity only was simply not enough and to close at 5pm was also not beneficial to bar and restaurant owners.

Those without terraces will still have no business and even those who have terraces will not be able to earn anything like what they need to keep their businesses viable.

