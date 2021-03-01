Another Former NFL Player Found Dead At A Young Age.

FORMER New York Giants player Louis Nix was found dead at the age of 29 on Saturday, February 27 after he was reported missing last week. The former Notre Dame American football star spent three seasons in the NFL also playing at the Jaguars and Washington.

Louis Nix III was reported missing on Wednesday last week, with family members saying he was last seen Tuesday leaving his dad’s house, reports TMZ. After an extensive search, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nix had been located but did not report Nix’s condition. However, his mother confirmed that he has died in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.Tribute flooded social media after people learned about the young man’s death, with Notre Dame tweeting: “We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood. Forever in our hearts, Big Lou.”

Affectionately known as “Irish Chocolate” or “Big Lou,” he won Notre Dame’s Moose Krause Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and led the Irish to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.

He was a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, Nix played three seasons in the NFL. He was on the 2014 roster for the Texans, before suiting up for the New York Giants (2015), Washington Football Team (2016) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016).

In related news, 38-year-old Vincent Jackson was tragically found dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida on February 15. Tributes flooded social media for the former NFL player, who spent 12 years in the league playing for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the sad news was made public.

