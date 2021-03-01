Another Former NFL Player Found Dead At A Young Age.
FORMER New York Giants player Louis Nix was found dead at the age of 29 on Saturday, February 27 after he was reported missing last week. The former Notre Dame American football star spent three seasons in the NFL also playing at the Jaguars and Washington.
Affectionately known as “Irish Chocolate” or “Big Lou,” he won Notre Dame’s Moose Krause Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and led the Irish to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.
He was a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, Nix played three seasons in the NFL. He was on the 2014 roster for the Texans, before suiting up for the New York Giants (2015), Washington Football Team (2016) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016).
In related news, 38-year-old Vincent Jackson was tragically found dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida on February 15. Tributes flooded social media for the former NFL player, who spent 12 years in the league playing for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the sad news was made public.
