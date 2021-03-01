Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2 With Rumours Circulating About Possible GoT Reunion For The Film.

AMBER HEARD has been sensationally fired from the upcoming sequel of the Aquaman movies and according to Popcorned Planet, the actress was fired by Warner Bros after failing to comply with some health clauses.

The news has prompted fans to speculate who will play Mera in the franchise with many expecting Heard to be replaced by Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke.

If these rumours turn into reality then Clarke is set for a GoT reunion with Jason Momoa, who plays lead character Aquaman. The two played a couple in the hit HBO show and although Momoa’s character was written off quickly, the pair showed great chemistry when on screen together.

After the release of 2018’s Aquaman, a sequel was quickly taken up for discussion by Warner Bros. James Wan, an infamous director in the horror movie genre, was chosen to direct the sequel after having immense success with the franchise’s first entry.

Heard has been in the headlines a lot recently after her well-publicised fall-out from her marriage with Johnny Depp. Depp was fire from the film ‘The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3’ following a court hearing between the two and Heard could well have been on the end of “cancel culture” too after a petition to remove her from the film crossed over one million signatures.

However, reports suggest that it wasn’t the petition but rather that Amber gained a little weight before the commencement of the shoot and the makers are not keen on continuing to work with her.

