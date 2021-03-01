Almeria Candidates for ‘Top 100’ Women Leaders in Spain

TWO Almeria women are candidates for the ‘Top 100’ Women Leaders in Spain.

Two businesswomen based in Almeria are candidates for the “Top 100” Women leaders in Spain. Both Pilar Martínez-Cosentino, executive vice-president of the Cosentino Group, and Rosario Martín, president of La Unión Corp are in the running for the prestigious awards.

The ranking was first created in 2011 by Mujeres&cia with the aim of recognising and making visible notable women in their fields, along with ensuring that their voices are heard.

There are multiple categories which according to Diario de Almeria includes “academics, researchers and thinkers; top management; culture, leisure and sport; managers; businesswomen; public, institutional and political function; media; independent professionals and leaders; startups and SMEs; and third sector and social impact”

Final rankings will be decided by a panel of experts along with public votes, and votes are open until March 16. This year the number of public votes has been astonishing and in the first week alone around 30,000 members of the public voted, this is more than the number of people that voted in last year’s contest.

The two women from Almeria are taking part in the businesswomen category along with other names such as Isabel García Bardón, president of Fuerte Hoteles; María José Soriano, CEO of Porcelanosa; Juana Roig, digital director of Mercadona; Lourdes Gullón, president of Galletas Gullón and Marisol Turró, founder of Sercotel.

