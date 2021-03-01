Alicante Hospitals Hire Physios To Deal With Covid Aftermath

ALICANTE hospitals hire thirty physios to deal with the aftermath of Covid

The unfortunate side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic are rarely out of the news, and hospitals in Alicante have decided to get ahead of the game by hiring around thirty physiotherapists to deal with such complaints as acute respiratory dyspnoea, muscle weakness, fatigue and loss of motor capacity – all ailments that Spanish medics have seen an increase in post-Covid.

To deal with the surge in demand, Alicante hospitals have recruited specialists to work in the rehabilitation units. Alcoy Hospital, Sant Joan d’Alacant and the Marina Baixa medical centre will increase by three physios, while Elda and Orihuela have hired five more. Alicante and Elche Generals have recruited seven and five new physiotherapists respectively.

Dr. Camila Maciá, head of the Rehabilitation Service at Elche General Hospital explains that in the ICU, “it is usual for patients to arrive with acute respiratory dyspnoea syndrome, which greatly lowers saturation and they need mechanical ventilation to continue breathing. In these cases, the patient is sedated, our role is to assess that there are no other added complications and to follow up while the physiotherapist will take care of postural care and movement”.

Once the patient is awake, the doctor explained, it is common for them to undergo a gradual re-introduction to movement in the rehabilitation centre, all depending on how long the person was in the ICU. If a patient has been hospitalised for a long period of time, Doctor Maciá said, “we make transfers such as going from bed to chair or even starting to walk. It is about recovering mobility and strength because the objective is to recover function.”

