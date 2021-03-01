AID for Malaga soup kitchens from the Provincial Council and Makro with 1,700 kilos of food.

Malaga’s Provincial Council has joined together with Makro in order to help disadvantaged families in the area particularly those who are attending the Antequera, Estepona, Velez-Malaga and Torremolinos soup kitchens.

-- Advertisement --



The Associations Casas de Asis and Emmaus receive received a fantastic donation of around 1,700 kilos of food thanks to the solidarity initiative.

Natacha Rivas, the fourth vice-president and deputy for Citizenship and Attention to Depopulation has spoken out about the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects saying that, “unfortunately the soup kitchens are overflowing”. He also added that, “there have been many cases of families who previously did not need these services and are now forced to ask for help due to a lack of economic resources.”

Victor Arcos, the area director of Makro in Malaga and Almeria spoke of the company’s commitment to vulnerable people in the area and said, “our province has been affected, both in health and economic terms, as a result of the effects of the pandemic. Many families have felt the negative impact and are living day to day in dire need. We are committed to all those vulnerable people in the region, and we hope that thanks to this collaboration we can help them as much as possible”.

Rivas thanked Makro for their “willingness to help families” and explained that these soup kitchens have seen their activity triple during the pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aid for Malaga Soup Kitchens from Provincial Council and Makro”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.