Zoom makes it easier for Torrevieja U3A

TORREVIEJA U3A members will soon be able to meet up while remaining safely at home.

The committee has purchased a Zoom licence, enabling U3A groups to hold online meetings. Internet access is all that members need.

Information on joining in and taking part will be provided by the U3A’s Media Man over the next few weeks although some details can already be found in the February newsletter and the Facebook page.

“It is hoped that we will be able to hold an online meeting in March, in a similar vein to the meetings we used to have at the CMO building,” Torrevieja’s Press Officer Barry Weston said.

“We will have a speaker and up to 100 members can listen in from the comfort of their own easy chairs!”

A few Torrevieja U3A groups including Military History and Current Affairs and Discussion (CAD) have used Zoom successfully for several months but the sessions were restricted.

With the new licence, the groups can hold continuous meetings with up to 100 participants.

