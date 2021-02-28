Water, water everywhere

DESALINATED water has made up the Tajo-Segura pipeline’s shortfall after supplies were reduced.

The Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibillla (MCT), which supplies 34 Alicante province municipalities, used 75 per cent more desalinated water to compensate for the 28 per cent reduction in Tajo-Segura water during the last “Water Year” between October 1 and September 30.

Eighteen cubic hectometres came from the Torrevieja desalination while stepped-up production at the MCT’s own Agua Amarga plant in Alicante City produced 61 cubic hectometres.

The total of 197 cubic hectometres that MCT needed during the last Water Year included 62 cubic hectometres from the Tajo-Segura pipeline and 56 from the River Taibilla.

Although desalinated water is comparatively expensive, water bills did not go up in the municipalities it supplies, the MCT said.

Meanwhile, despite the cutback in the Tajo-Segura water, reserves increased “spectacularly” in the Entrepeñas and Buendia reservoirs that supply the pipeline owing to torrential rain and heavy snowfalls earlier this year.

The Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS), which is responsible for the Segura basin’s waterways, has now commissioned drafts for five new projects for repairs to the Tajo-Segura infrastructure.

Once carried out, the Tajo-Segura water transfers should theoretically be able to resume supplies to water-poor southern Alicante.

