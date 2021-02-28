WATCH: British Racing Driver Alex Lynn Rushed To Hospital Following Horror Crash

Chris King
WATCH: British Racing Driver Alex Lynn Rushed To Hospital Following Horror Crash
image: youtube

WATCH: BRITISH Racing Driver Alex Lynn Rushed To Hospital Following A Horror Crash in the Formula E race in Diriyah

British racing driver Alex Lynn was rushed conscious to hospital after a horror crash during which his car flipped in the air and skidded along the ground upside down, before hitting into the safety wall, at the Formula E race today (Sunday 28) in Diriyah.

This, the second Diriyah E-Prix of the week, was won by Sam Bird, was halted after Lynn’s accident, when his Mahindra car hit the Jaguar of Mitch Evans, who abandoned his race to run to Lynn’s aid.

Evans told motorsport.com, “I saw him go into the wall and I jumped out to make sure he was okay. You never want to see that sort of stuff. He’s a friend as well. You don’t want to see people go through that. I’ve spoken to him. He seems all fine but he’s gone to the hospital as a precaution to make sure there’s nothing after the shock has worn off. The main thing is he’s all good”.


The race was red-flagged by officials, as medical staff extracted Lynn from the car, and he was taken to the hospital immediately, where Formula E officials have reported that thankfully he is in a stable condition after being checked over by the doctors, released from the hospital and cleared to race with Mahindra in the next Formula E round, the Rome ePrix, which takes place on April 10.

Chris King
Chris King
