Volkswagen Golf: New App ‘We Score’ Huge Win for Football Fans.

THE free ‘We Score’ app delivers live football updates into the vehicle’s cockpit in the all-new Golf – from the 2020 model year onwards.

Users can pre-set three clubs and one national team, and follow their favourites in all competitions. Along with live scores – which football fans will recognise from smartphone apps – standings and football news are also displayed in the app. All this information can also be read out using the “text-to-speech” function.

The new “We Score” In-Car app is the latest addition to the Volkswagen digital family in the new Golf meaning customers need never miss another goal while on the road, thanks to push notifications of their favourite teams’ live results – displayed in such a way that they do not distract the driver from the road ahead. A live ticker gives real-time match updates, and the table can be easily brought up to show the latest standings.

“We Score” is easy to access via the infotainment system in the Golf. After a single registration, the vehicle app can be downloaded.

The new “We Score” app covers the top two divisions and the main cup competition of the relevant country. In Germany, the 3. Liga is also available. The Europa League and Champions League are supported, in addition of course to the European Championships which have been postponed to this summer – with Volkswagen’s commitment to football reaffirmed as a mobility partner for UEFA EURO 2020 – Volkswagen is also supporting seven teams that have qualified for the tournament: Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Russia.

Volkswagen is also an official mobility partner to the German Football Association (DFB). True to its motto, “Football means all of us”, the company supports Germany’s favourite sport from the grassroots to the elite: it is not only about focusing on the national teams, but on football itself as the connecting link between Volkswagen and popular sport.

