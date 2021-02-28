Unique Alicante Fiesta Sees Streets Lined With Life-Size Dolls

UNIQUE Alicante fiesta sees streets lined with dolls depicting the different traditions of the city

The Costa Blanca city of Agost in Alicante has celebrated their very unique fiesta, Vella Day, as long as anyone can remember, and although this year’s festival may look a little different, people will still construct their life-size dolls and display them proudly for all to see. The Vella is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of Lent – March 10 this year – and usually involves members of the public placing the dolls, called Velles or Viejas, depicting typical traditions of the region, outside the doors of houses, schools and stores.

Owing to the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic, The Agost City Council has asked that this year, people place the dolls on their balconies or in their windows rather than in the street.

“The pandemic is changing many things in our lives but traditions must be maintained, although adapting them to the reality of the moment and keeping all security measures,” said the Councilor for Fiestas, Francisco Ivorra.

Mr Ivorra added that the City Council will install a Vella in the Pottery Museum between March 10 and 28, and admission will be free.

“We want to continue with something that we have all experienced since we were children and that is why, although this year there will not be a contest due to the pandemic, we call for this tradition not to be lost,” he concluded.

