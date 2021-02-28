UK Covid Vaccine Rollout To Get ‘Even Faster’ In March Says NHS England



Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England has announced that from Monday, people aged between 60 and 64 will start getting letters landing on their doormats inviting them to have their Covid-19 jabs, promising that the rollout is going to go up a notch and be accelerated, as two million people more are included.

He stated that more than three out of four people aged over 70 have already accepted the jab, and now, more than 20 million people have received their first dose, and the NHS plan is for everybody over 50 to have had their first jab by April 15.

“As expected vaccine supply increases in March, we’re planning for further acceleration as we head towards Easter”, Mr Stevens said.

The announcement comes at the same time as an initiative organised by Christian umbrella organisations ‘Churches Together in England’, ‘Evangelical Alliance’, and ‘YourNeighbour’, joined forces to show solidarity for the vaccine, with their leaders saying they felt compelled to act after data suggested black people are among those most likely to be hesitant about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bishop Hudson-Wilkin, “When you are offered the Covid vaccine, please take it. This is our chance to show we care for ourselves and our neighbours. Don’t let misinformation rob you of your opportunity to protect yourself and others”.

