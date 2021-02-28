Trump Hints He Will Run Again In 2024 and still claims Biden ‘lost the White House’.

DONALD TRUMP has hinted that he will run again in 2024 and repeated that Joe Biden “lost the White House” during his highly anticipated comeback speech. The ex-president earned huge cheers as he told the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference that he may try and win back the White House.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Trump made the claim as he told the conference audience in Orlando, Florida, that Mr Biden had endured “the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history.”

Donald Trump made his first public appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference – CPAC for short – that is being held in Florida to bypass COVID-19 restrictions. The Republican used his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in an apparent effort to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader despite his defeat in November.

“I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together… there’s never been a journey so successful – we began it together four years ago and it is far from over,” he said. He dismissed suggestions he may start a new party, saying “we’re not interested in them”.

“We all knew the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be,” he said. “He talked about energy. I thought ‘this guy, actually, he’s ok with energy’. He wasn’t ok with energy… he wants windmills.”

Continuing his attack, he suggested the Democrat would lose in 2024, adding: “Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time” – a reference to the repeated and baseless claim that he did not lose the last election.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Hints He Will Run Again In 2024”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.