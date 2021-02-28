Three Arrested After Shots Fired In St Peter’s Square Manchester

Three Arrested Arrested After Shots Fired In St Peter’s Square Manchester.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of a firearm after shots were fired in the City Centre last night.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm after reports of a crash, and an abandoned vehicle was found on the tram tracks in the Square. No one is believed to have been injured at this time. Superintendent Helen Critchley, from GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “We understand that this incident has no doubt caused concerns in the city centre and those living by but I’d like to reassure them that a thorough investigation is underway.

“Officers are at the scene and a large cordon is in place whilst a number of enquiries are carried out to establish what happened during this incident.

“Three arrests have been made and our efforts to piece together what happened continue.

Events last night

A large cordon was in place and people were told to avoid St Peter’s Square due to an ongoing incident. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were asking people to completely avoid the area. Multiple police units were seen setting up roadblocks, many shoppers fled the scene not knowing the cause but were scared when they saw the large police presence gathering in St Peter’s Square.

