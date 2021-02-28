A THIEF in Malaga has stolen four car batteries in one night.

Police have now arrested a man thought to be responsible for the thefts after four car batteries were stolen in Malaga.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a 45-year-old Moroccan man after they reportedly intercepted him with one of the stolen items in the middle of the night.

According to media reports, police surprised the man in Nueva Malaga after plainclothes police officers responded to a notice from the Intelligent Centre for Communication and Control Command.

A witness had reportedly warned police that an individual had forced open a car parked in the area and got inside.

When they arrived at the scene, police located the vehicle, which was open and with its interior in disarray.

Officers said they noticed that the battery was missing and after searching the area they identified a man who, as well as meeting the description provided by the witness, had several tools and a battery in his hands, according to the National Police.

The officers were later able to establish that four other cars had been broken into the Nueva Malaga area. After identifying and speaking to their owners, one of them pointed out to the police that he was missing two batteries as well as work tools.

Police then arrested the man on suspicion of several crimes of robbery with force, and he was later placed at the disposal of a Malaga court.

