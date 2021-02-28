‘The Inbetweeners’ Star James Buckley Earning Fortunes With Famous Catchphrases in 30-Second Videos.

JAMES BUCKLEY, best-known for playing Jay on the iconic Channel 4 comedy show The Inbetweeners, was revealed to be the most prolific celebrity user of personalised video messaging app Cameo in 2020.

Buckley, who charges £41.25 to shout “bus w***er” at people on the app, recorded 10,000 videos over nine months, according to new figures and is said to have earned more than £300,000 for his efforts even after taking into account the company’s 25 per cent cut of all fees – although Cameo would not confirm official earnings.

The 33-year-old is currently second in the world bookings rankings on the site with only US The Office star Brian Baumgartner ahead of him. American comic Gilbert Gottfried is the third most popular.

His character Jay Cartwright was the master of the elaborate and absurd story and fans have been paying good money to hear Buckley recant them to users.

Buckley initially charged a relatively low rate of £36 per video – now £41.25 via the Cameo website or £55 on its iPhone app – at a rate of 37 videos per day, the Guardian reports.

The Inbetweeners, which ran from 2008 to 2010, won the award for Outstanding Contribution to British Comedy the 2011 British Comedy Awards and spawned two movies: The Inbetweeners Movie (2011) and a sequel, The Inbetweeners Movie 2 (2014).

