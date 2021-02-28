St Johnstone Lift the Scottish League Cup for the First Time.

ST JOHNSTONE have won the Scottish League Cup for the first time in their history – it’s only their second major honour in their 136-year history – coming just seven years after the first, the Scottish FA Cup.

Callum Davidson’s side came out on top to edge out Livingston 1-0 in a scrappy final, thanks to Shaun Rooney’s header in the 32nd minute.

The Betfred League Cup was won by 24-year-old defender Rooney who headed in off the post from a Craig Conway corner. Rooney, who has previously played for Queen’s Park, Dunfermline Athletic, York City, Queen of the South and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, will no doubt be written into St Johnstone’s folklore after today.

St Johnstone currently find themselves in 8th position in the Scottish Premier League with Livingston three places above them in 5th – seven points better off and with a game in hand.

The result meant that Livingston failed to add a second League Cup triumph to their first major trophy success in 2004.

Sadly, due to the coronavirus, St Johnstone supporters couldn’t be in attendance to enjoy the victory, however, in an empty Hampden Park, captain Jason Kerr hoisted the trophy aloft and smiles to St Johnstone fans around the world.

