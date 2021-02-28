Spanish Zoo Welcomes Rare Baby Spider Monkey

SPANISH zoo welcomes rare and critically endangered baby spider monkey

Barcelona Zoo proudly welcomed a new edition to their menagerie back in January, a spokesperson revealed on Saturday, February 27. The baby spider monkey – known as an infant – is in perfect health and is being carefully tended to by its mum, Emi. The birth is an extremely important occasion for the zoo, as spider monkeys, originally from the jungles of northern South America, have fallen into the critically endangered category. In fact, the entire population in the wild has fallen by a massive 80 per cent in the past 45 years.

Currently, at the Barcelona Zoo there is a family group made up of a male, Sito, three adult females, one of them elderly, and four younger females, born between 2016 and 2019. According to the zoo, Emi’s hard work has just begun, as the entire troop depends on her to show the younger females how to take care of the young.

As the spider monkey species is now on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list for critically endangered species Barcelona Zoo actively participates in the European Endangered Species Program (EPP), coordinated by the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA). The current population of this species in captivity consists of just 69 individuals: 32 males, 35 females and 2, including this new baby, whose sex has not yet been confirmed, distributed among 16 facilities.

