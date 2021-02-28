Russia’s Sputnik Vaccine Effective Against Covid Variants

Sarah Keane
Image Credit: RS Media

RUSSIA’S Sputnik vaccine is effective against the UK and South African Covid variants

Following a request by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in January that the Sputnik V vaccine be re-evaluated to assess its effectiveness against the mutant Covid strains emerging across the globe, researchers have revealed that the as-yet unpublished results have shown that the jab works well on both the UK and South African variants. Putin asked for the report to be ready by March 15, so it is expected that the official figures will be available soon.

Denis Logunov, deputy director of the centre which developed the jab said: ‘(A) recent study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in Russia showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is working very well against new coronavirus mutations, including the UK and South African strains of coronavirus.’

The new jab uses samples of the virus to act as a vehicle, or vector, to carry genetic information to the body and help it develop immunity against the threat.


The so-called viral vector vaccines, currently also under development by AstraZeneca, have come under much scrutiny as many experts believe that the human body might eventually develop immunity against the vectors themselves, but Mr Logunov dismissed these fears.

‘We believe that vector-based vaccines are actually better for future revaccinations than vaccines based on other platforms,’ Mr Logunov said.


Earlier this month, Putin once again put off getting the Covid vaccine, telling local media that he doesn’t intend to “monkey around in front of cameras” in order to encourage others to get the vaccine. The 68-year-old president told journalists that he will prioritise getting his flu shots and a number of other inoculations before the coronavirus jab.

