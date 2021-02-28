Rotary Club Mijas International meets with the neediest in the area

THE Rotary Club Mijas International is planning to deliver food parcels to the Food Banks and Adrinte and other similar organisations on a monthly basis until July 1 2021.

The Rotary Club Horizon (Luxembourg) donated €2,500 to support the efforts of Rotary Club Mijas International in these areas of Mijas and Fuengirola.

Since its inception in 2017 the Rotary Club had an Annual Homeless Day Project taking place January 6 every year, offering assistance and Care Bags to the homeless in Fuengirola and Mijas.

This year the Rotary Club Mijas decided to continue the Homeless Project on a monthly basis delivering weekly Care Bags to the homeless and large quantities of food supplied to the Food Banks each month.

In January and February, the club hand delivered food bags containing a selection of food individually to the homeless in Fuengirola, assisted by two members of Rotary Club Horizon Luxembourg, to help them through the cold winter nights, sitting with them and have a chat.

Food is not the only thing the Rotary Club requires and deliver, there’s also a great need for winter clothes, sleeping bags, toiletries to help them survive during the cold winter months.

In addition, there is a Dental Treatment project began after the club noticed that some of the homeless people had struggled to eat the food in the food parcels and Rotary Club Mijas works with dentists in the area to arrange appointments and help the individuals in solving these issues.

The club is appealing to local dentists and dental technicians to assist with this initiative to supply free treatment to the homeless.

Several Fuengirola dentists have so far joined the scheme, including Dental Nordega, Clinica Dental Monteblanco, Francisco Terriente Dental Laboratory

“With regular donations we are able to help many people who sleep in the streets all year round, and it is particularly necessary to offer help during the cold winter months” explained Suvi Kauranen, president of the Mijas Rotary Club.

For more information on the Projects and Activities of the club or to attend a meeting and lunch please email [email protected].

