PLASMA DONATION: Practised in the world’s leading hospitals Photo credit: The Economic Times

ALMERIA residents have donated more hyperimmune plasma to treat Covid-19 patients than any others in Andalucia. 

Statistics recently released by Andalucia’s Transfusion Medicine network revealed that 310 Almeria patients who had recovered from Covid-19 gave plasma last year. 

A total of 602 Andalucia patients, of whom three came from Almeria, received plasma in “convalescent therapy” in 2020. 

The treatment involves selecting moderately infected patients in an early phase of Covid-19 and administering plasma from donors after their recovery from the coronavirus. 


In absence of a known cure for Covid-19 the world’s leading hospitals have turned to plasma therapy, a procedure that has already been used successfully in other pandemics. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Province assists convalescent therapy."






