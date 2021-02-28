A PREGNANT migrant has been charged with arson after setting herself alight at a refugee camp in Lesbos.

The 26-year-old migrant is said have received burns to her hands, head and feet and been charged with arson after setting herself alight at a Lesbos refugee camp.

-- Advertisement --



The mother-of-three, who is expecting her fourth child, told prosecutors she set herself on fire after being told she could not go to Germany because of her pregnancy.

She moved her two daughters and son, who are now being cared for by their father, out of the tent before setting it on fire in the temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Her lawyer, Teresa Volakaki, told one publication: “Although she was in a lot of pain because of her burns and found it difficult to speak, the testimony at the hospital in Mytilene lasted for around two and a half hours.

“It was clear she was stressed and having difficulty remembering but the prosecutor took a very strict line and ruled she will now face criminal charges, trial and not be able to travel abroad.”

Magistrate Nikos Triantafyllos said: “When she was told she couldn’t travel, her distress and disappointment were such she attempted suicide.”

The incident follows a series of fires at a separate camp, Moria, last year which left more than 12,000 asylum seekers homeless in September.

Stelios Petsas, the Greek government’s spokesman, previously told local media: “The camp was burned by refugees and migrants who wanted to blackmail the government in order to be rapidly transferred from the island (to the continent).”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pregnant Migrant Charged with Arson after Setting Herself Alight at Lesbos Refugee Camp”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.