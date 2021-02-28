Police Hand Out Fines After Two London Parties

POLICE in London have handed out £70,000 (€80,740) in fines after breaking up two parties in London.

Officers from the Metropolitan police say they are still looking for the organiser of one party after handing out the hefty fines.

According to media reports, 70 guests were caught at two parties less than a mile apart in Mayfair, Westminster, on Sunday morning, with each guest fined £800 (€922).

A 29-year-old man, who organised a party on Green Street, near Hyde Park, faces a £10,000 (€11,530) fine.

Police are still looking for the organiser of the second party.

Insp Kevin Fagan said: “Illegal gatherings like this are irresponsible and put pressure on the emergency services who have to deal with the consequences of these people’s selfish actions.

“Despite recent announcements about how and when Covid restrictions may be eased, nothing has changed in terms of the regulations.

“The rules are clear, as should be the message that the police will enforce them where wilful breaches are found to have taken place.”

The news comes weeks after police were called to break up a party at €13,700 a week London property

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to an alleged party at the £12,000 (€13,700) a week London property after receiving tips from concerned members of the public, but were reportedly unable to hand out any fines after revellers refused to let them in.

According to media reports, police were flagged down by members of the public concerned that a large party was taking place inside the 5,921 square foot luxury property in central London.

