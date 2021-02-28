A GROUP of large killer whales has been spotted off the coast of Fisterra, in A Coruña.

-- Advertisement --



The Maritime Rescue department has warned that the pod of orcas which have been spotted are coming “dangerously” close to boats navigating off the coast of Galicia, in northern Spain.

They are reportedly large whales and the coastguards have warned for ships which navigate in the area to do so with caution.

The cetaceans have mainly been seen in the bay of Fisterra, but could also move to other areas along the coast.

Since they were spotted, the Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Rescue) for the area has issued a warning on their Twitter account to warn people about them and remind them to be careful.

Orcas have been approaching the coast of Galicias more frequently in recent times and several groups of them were seen in the area last summer.

More recently, they have been annoying several small boats fishing in the area, swimming next to them or under them. Several sailors and fishermen spotted them at the exit to the port at around 9am this morning, Sunday, February 28.

Nuestro centro #Finisterre recibe reporte avistamiento de varias orcas de gran tamaño próximas ensenada #Finisterre, acercándose peligrosamente a embarcaciones en zona. Solicita y obtiene radioaviso que se difunde para protección preventiva de fauna y barcos.#SeguridadNáutica pic.twitter.com/o9PcN1KwX7 — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) February 28, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pod of killer whales spotted off the coast of Galicia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.