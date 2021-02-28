PAUL GASCOIGNE Vows To Win Italy’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ as he heads to Honduras



Paul Gascoigne, the 53-year-old former Newcastle, Spurs, Rangers, and Lazio football legend, yesterday, vowed to win Italy’s version of ‘I’m A Celebrity’, called ‘Isola de Famosi – Island of the Famous’, having passed a series of mental and physical tests set by the show’s producers.

Speaking with The Sun, from his isolation hotel in Milan, ahead of the series, which is filmed in Honduras, Central America, Paul said, “I just want to give this a go and be myself. I did interviews for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ in the UK but they pre-judged me”.

He insists the experience made him so angry that he will never work with ITV again, after they apparently failed him on a psych test in 2009, and called him “unfit for TV”.

Paul spoke of his interview with the ITV show’s psychiatrist, “She asked me, ‘Why do you want to do the show?’ and I said ‘I want people to see the real Paul Gascoigne’, but she said, ‘People don’t want to see that, they want to see you in arguments'”.

“The people at that show weren’t normal. It was ridiculous. I don’t want anything to do with them”, Gazza added.

Last night, before boarding the plane to Honduras, where he will stay for two months if he goes the distance, he said, “What is really going to scare me is the snakes. Anything else I can put up with, lack of food, the trials, but what I’m really scared of is the snakes!.

He continued, “I think I will either be out in 24 hours or win it, there won’t be any half measures. I’ve had my problems and I have battled to overcome them, I have always tried to remain the same person. This will be a fantastic challenge but I know it won’t be easy”.

