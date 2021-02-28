Paul Gascoigne Back Boozing But Says He Can Now Control His Drinking.

LEGENDARY England player Paul Gascoigne’s battles with alcoholism have been widely documented and many have feared for the Geordie great over years – this announcement will do little to ease those worries.

Speaking to The Sun, Gascoigne said: “I’ll always be an alcoholic, but now I can have a couple of glasses of wine — and I have a few beers. Not every day, but when I want to.

“I only ever drink when . . . well, put it this way — if I want a drink I’ll have a drink. If I don’t want one I’ll just leave it, which is not the right thing, but I’ve been like that for ages.

“I don’t trust spirits so I keep away from them, but I’m on top of things at the moment. I’m enjoying life.”

The 53-year-old, who was capped 57 times by his country, was speaking ahead of his entrance onto Italy’s version ‘I’m A Celebrity’, called ‘Isola de Famosi – Island of the Famous’. Gazza even vowed to win the show.

Speaking with The Sun, from his isolation hotel in Milan, ahead of the series, which is filmed in Honduras, Central America, the former Lazio player said, “I just want to give this a go and be myself. I did interviews for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ in the UK but they pre-judged me”.

Having passed a series of mental and physical tests set by the show’s producers, Gazza is isolating ahead of the show: “This Italian one is ten weeks,” he said, “You eat rice and I’m hoping it’ll leave me with a great sun tan and I’ll stop smoking.

“I’m brushing up on my Italian at the moment. I can understand more than I can speak, but I’ll be OK.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Paul Gascoigne Back Boozing But Says He Can Now Control His Drinking”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.