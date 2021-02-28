Not Missing a Beat: UK Nightclub Planning To Reopen At 12:01am On June 21.

MINT WAREHOUSE, a nightclub based in Leeds, is planning to open its doors at 00:01 on June 21 as the UK’s lockdown restrictions are set to ease, according to its Facebook page.

The nightclub, which has called the July event System, said there was “no point messing about” and when the restrictions end those in the area can enjoy some loud music whilst mingling with other relieved revellers.

According to the club’s announcement, this will be their Grand Reopening, posting on Facebook: “Not point messing about were opening Sunday midnight! System – The Grand Reopening – Round 2 – Monday 21st June – 00:01 am start – Mint Warehouse – Fingers crossed.”