Not Missing a Beat: UK Nightclub Planning To Reopen At 12:01am On June 21.
MINT WAREHOUSE, a nightclub based in Leeds, is planning to open its doors at 00:01 on June 21 as the UK’s lockdown restrictions are set to ease, according to its Facebook page.
The nightclub, which has called the July event System, said there was “no point messing about” and when the restrictions end those in the area can enjoy some loud music whilst mingling with other relieved revellers.
According to the club’s announcement, this will be their Grand Reopening, posting on Facebook: “Not point messing about were opening Sunday midnight! System – The Grand Reopening – Round 2 – Monday 21st June – 00:01 am start – Mint Warehouse – Fingers crossed.”
The news come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Monday, February 22, the four-step roadmap for lifting the lockdown in England with stage four allowing the reopening of nightclub’s and music venue with no legal limits on social contact, enabling nightclubs to reopen and large events to go ahead.
The final restriction date has actually prompted the creation of a petition to make June 21 a national bank holiday – and it’s passed 38,000 signatures.
The petition reads: “We’d like the government to create a one-off Bank Holiday, to be known as Merriweather Day, on Monday, June 21st 2021 as an opportunity for families and friends to come together.”
It goes on to state: “Covid-19 has negatively impacted people and families up and down the length of the country in many different ways not least their ability to come together.
“We’ve seen family celebrations at Eid, amongst others, cancelled and it looks likely Christmas will be the same.
“This proposed bank holiday would help families and friends of all faiths and none to come together to celebrate.
“We’ve chosen the longest day of the year as it provides for the most opportunities to be outdoors in a Covid-19 safe way.”
