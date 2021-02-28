Nerja Athletics Club Receives Malaga Award

THE Nerja Athletics Club has the ‘M de Malaga’ award given by the Provincial Council for promoting sport among young people.

The award, which was handed to the Nerja Athletics Club, received today, was received at the Edgar Neville Auditorium.

The president of the club, Francisco Ortega Olalla and the founding member, Enrique Lopez Cuenca, collected the award from the president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, in an event accompanied by the mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, and Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas.

In his speech, Enrique Lopez Cuenca thanked the Malaga Provincial Council for this recognition, dedicating it to all the athletes, technicians and collaborators who are part of the club.

He has also reviewed the history of Nerja athletics, from its origins in 1957, when a group of young people began to practice the sports, to the founding of the club.

He also thanked the support of entities and institutions, especially the Nerja City Council “for supporting us all this time so that the club carried the name of Nerja throughout Spain and beyond our national borders. This award is one more incentive to continue working for athletics, for youth and for a healthier society.”

Founded in 1983, the Nerja Athletics Club has spread to the rest of the province, hosting a large number of athletes from Malaga and from other parts of Andalucia, and has become one of the great references of athletics in Andalucia and in Spain.

It currently has more than 850 athletes, of which 167 have represented their country.

