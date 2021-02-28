More Than 20 Million In The UK Have Received First Covid Jab

MORE than 20 million people in the UK have by now received their first Covid jab

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced on Sunday, February 28 that more than 20 million people in the UK have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as Britain steams ahead of the rest of the world in mass rollout. It seems good news follows good, as the Government has also revealed that the most recent research shows that just one dose of the coronavirus vaccination can provide up to 90 per cent protection.

In a video on his Twitter, Mr Hancock said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated across the UK – it’s absolutely fantastic.

‘I want to thank every single person who’s come forward to get the jab because we know with increasing confidence that the jab protects you, it protects your community and it also is the route out of this for all of us.’

In a huge coup for the home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, the latest ‘real world’ results from the NHS vaccine programme have shown that the AstraZeneca vaccine proved slightly more effective than Pfizer’s. The news will come as a real boost after several countries refused to use the vaccine on people over the age of 60, claiming that its efficacy hadn’t been proven, with a small number of nations refusing to use it full stop.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who led Oxford’s Covid vaccine project, said the latest data ‘now provides evidence of high effectiveness of both the Oxford-AstraZeneca and BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines in preventing hospitalisation in people over the age of 80, after a single dose, supporting our confidence in using this vaccine in adults of all ages.’

