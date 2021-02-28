More Than 20 Million In The UK Have Received First Covid Jab

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
More Than 20 Million In The UK Have Received First Covid Jab
IMAGE OXFORDMEDIA

MORE than 20 million people in the UK have by now received their first Covid jab

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced on Sunday, February 28 that more than 20 million people in the UK have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as Britain steams ahead of the rest of the world in mass rollout. It seems good news follows good, as the Government has also revealed that the most recent research shows that just one dose of the coronavirus vaccination can provide up to 90 per cent protection.

-- Advertisement --

In a video on his Twitter, Mr Hancock said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated across the UK – it’s absolutely fantastic.

‘I want to thank every single person who’s come forward to get the jab because we know with increasing confidence that the jab protects you, it protects your community and it also is the route out of this for all of us.’


In a huge coup for the home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, the latest ‘real world’ results from the NHS vaccine programme have shown that the AstraZeneca vaccine proved slightly more effective than Pfizer’s. The news will come as a real boost after several countries refused to use the vaccine on people over the age of 60, claiming that its efficacy hadn’t been proven, with a small number of nations refusing to use it full stop.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who led Oxford’s Covid vaccine project, said the latest data ‘now provides evidence of high effectiveness of both the Oxford-AstraZeneca and BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines in preventing hospitalisation in people over the age of 80, after a single dose, supporting our confidence in using this vaccine in adults of all ages.’


________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More Than 20 Million In The UK Have Received First Covid Jab”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleAnother 90s Pop-Culture Classic Set to be Revived
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here