Millions of Brits Face Vaping Ban as Part of New WHO Plan.

-- Advertisement --



MILLIONS of Brits across the country could be facing a ban on a form of vaping as part of new World Health Organisation [WHO] plans, as reported by The Sun on Sunday.

According to The Sun, the WHO is recommending governments introduce laws to make vaping illegal – a move that could affect a lucrative sector that is worth more than £2billion.

The industry, which has more than 2,000 businesses in the UK, supplying around 2.4 million vapers across the UK, looks set to come under some restrictions after a report published by WHO’s tobacco regulatory committee specifically targets a method called open-vaping which allows “the user to control device features and liquid ingredients”.

Open-vaping, which allows users to manually refill their vape liquid, has been criticised as it potentially allows smokers to add harmful substances to their devices which could impact their health.

In their latest statement, the WHO said, ‘”E-cigarettes increase the risk of heart disease and lung disorders. They pose significant risks as they can damage the growing foetus. They also expose non-smokers to nicotine and other harmful chemicals.

“They are particularly risky when used by adolescents. Nicotine is highly addictive and young people’s brains develop up to their mid-twenties.”

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Clive Bates, a tobacco harm expert and the former director of anti-smoking group ASH, said: “The advice is completely irresponsible and bizarre.

“If governments take it seriously, they will be protecting the cigarette trade, encouraging smoking and adding to a huge toll of cancer, heart and lung disease. Something has gone badly wrong here.”

In Britain, public health officials say vaping is 97 per cent safer than smoking and encourage those trying to quit tobacco to try e-cigarettes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Millions of Brits Face Vaping Ban as Part of New WHO Plan”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.