MARCHENA, Sevilla Traffic Collision Leaves Four People Injured, with one taken to the hospital



The Andalucía 112 Emergency service deployed the Seville County Council Fire Brigade, the Public Health Emergency Company ambulance (EPES), and the Guardia Civil Traffic patrols late on Saturday evening (February 27), after reports of a traffic accident in the municipality of Marchena in Sevilla.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm, on the A-380, about five kilometres from the town of Marchena, in the direction of Carmona, involving three cars, two of which had left the road due to the severe impact of the collision, and the occupant of one vehicle was still trapped inside.

The Fire Brigade rescued the trapped man, who was then transferred to the Virgen del Rocío Traumatology Hospital, while the EPES medical staff treated three more injured people, as reported by elmira.es.

