Man Dead in Hit-and-Run and Another Stabbed Nearby in West Midlands Tragedy.

A PEDESTRIAN was pronounced dead at the scene after being fatally struck by a car in St Marks Road, Tipton, at around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 27.

West Midlands Police reported that a cyclist was also hit by the car but was not seriously hurt. Sadly, this wasn’t the only incident to have happened in the area as at a nearby shop, a man suffered a stab wound, thirty minutes after the hit-and-run, and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

It is unclear whether the two incidents are linked, however, St Marks Road has been sealed off while police carry out an investigation.

According to police reports, a vehicle believed to be the car involved in the hit-and-run incident was recovered by police around two miles away and has been seized for forensic analysis.

West Midlands Police Superintendent Chris Mallet, said: “Tragically a pedestrian has lost his life and my thoughts are with his family.

“We have a specialist family liaison officer working with them at this tragic time.

“Exactly what’s gone on is unclear at this stage but our enquiries are progressing at pace.

“We believe we have recovered the offending vehicle, a silver car, and that will be forensically examined. We have already started trawling CCTV and road cameras as we attempt to locate the hit and run driver.

“It’s too early to say at this stage whether there is any connection with the stabbing reported some 30 minutes later in the same street.

“We’re appealing for witnesses to get in touch to help us build up a picture of exactly what’s happened.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses to establish the circumstances of the incidents.

