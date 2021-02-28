Mallorca Man Abused Five Children In Exchange For Gifts

MALLORCA man arrested for abusing five young children in exchange for gifts, money and drugs

The National Police arrested a 33-year-old man in Llucmajor in Mallorca on Wednesday, February 24, accused with sexually abusing at least five girls under the age of 16 between Palma and Llucmajor. Police believe that there are several more victims who haven’t come forward yet. The Spanish national allegedly lured the girls in and bought their silence with gifts, money, drugs and often threats.

A statement from the National Police said that the investigation into this individual began back in the autumn of 2020 and culminated with his arrest this week. Evidence given by one of the abused children told how the predator would pose as a youngster on social media to befriend the minor and gain their trust over a period of time, before arranging a meeting. One girl told how, after she had refused his advances, he set up a second profile under a different name and befriended her that way.

On one occasion, the alleged abuser convinced one of the children to come to his home to buy marijuana and refused to let her leave; he held her by her wrists and sexually assaulted her before warning her not to tell anyone what had happened. A few days later, when she refused to return to his house, he threatened her family. Thankfully, the young girl reported the events to Police and the full details of the abuse were uncovered.

Following his arrest, he faces four counts of prostitution of minors, two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault.

Police are sure there are more victims who have yet to come forward due to “emotional trauma, lack of confidence, shame or fear.”

