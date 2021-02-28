Malaga Police Arrest ‘Drunk’ Motorcyclist for Assaulting Them

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a drunk motorcyclist who allegedly assaulted them when they tried to stop him.

Officers from the police reportedly stopped the motorcyclist after he showed signs of being drunk before later assaulting them in Malaga.

According to media reports, the man resisted the municipal officers, who arrested him for assault on authority and disobedience

The incident reportedly took place after noticing something was wrong the driver of a motorcycle in Malaga, which they say was driving as if drunk, making turns, losing his balance and no in control of the vehicle.

They got out of the patrol car and stopped him, which led to the man allegedly assaulting the officers and being arrested for various crimes, including disobedience, resistance and assault against authority.

The events took place Malaga city, according to media reports, whe the driver reacted violently to questioning by the police. They had to restraint him to prevent him from attacking them.

The suspect initially resisted taking a breathalyser test, and he also did not want to be transferred to a health centre. He later agreed, however, but at the health centre he again confronted the police who were guarding him.

After the man finally gave a breathalyser test, it returned a positive result and the man was arrested for various crimes.

For his crimes against road safety was referred to the Prosecutor’s Office since he was allegedly driving the motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. Officers also arrested the man for disobedience and resisting arrest.

