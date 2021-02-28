MALAGA has begun rolling out vaccines in dentists and private health centres.

After completing the vaccine programme in most of Malaga’s large hospitals, officials are now rolling out the vaccine in private health centres and dentists.

-- Advertisement --



The news comes after the Medical College of Malaga complained that vaccination in private centres lagged behind the public ones.

The Andalucian Health Service is now completing the roll out of the Covid vaccine in large private health hospitals and has also started it in dentists’ offices and small health centres.

The Quironsalud Hospital confirmed they expect both doses of the vaccine to be completed next week.

Meanwhile, Vithas said that at both its centres in Malaga and Benalmadena, “there has been a very good public-private collaboration regarding the Covid vaccination.”

Jose Antonio Trujillo, member of Private Medicine of the Malaga, said: “From the College we launched an SOS and the Health Administration has responded. The large private centers are already completing the second dose.”

He said: “Vaccination was going at a higher rate in public health than in private, but that is being solved.”

President of the Malaga College of Dentists, Lucas Bermudo, said vaccination, “is slower than we would like.”

He added: “There is potential for vaccination. It is not a problem that they do not want to, but that not enough vaccines arrive.”

Previously, the Junta de Andalucia had said they had capacity to administer 500,000 doses a week but did not have enough vaccines.

They have been calling on Spain’s central government to push the EU for more supplies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Begins Rolling Out Vaccines in Dentists”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.