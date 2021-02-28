Madrid’s Feroz Awards Gala Next Tuesday, March 2, Will Feature Nominees And Guest Stars In Person

MADRID’S Feroz Awards Gala Next Tuesday, March 2, Will Feature All Of The Nominees And Guest Stars Live In Person



This year’s prestigious Feroz Awards Gala 2021, organized by the Association of Cinematographic Informants of Spain (AICE), being staged at the Coliseum Theater in Madrid, will feature all of the nominees and guest stars live and in person it has been announced.

A statement from AICE a few days ago said about this, their eighth year running the event, “the great stars of series and Spanish cinema will meet, one more year, at the Feroz Awards gala”, which has been held each year as a precursor to the Goya Awards, which this year will be a virtual event staged in Málaga.

Originally scheduled to take place on 8 February 2021 at the Teatro Ciudad de Alcobendas, the ceremony was moved to Madrid due to the introduction of restrictions related to coronavirus.

The ceremony will begin with the stars on the red carpet at the VP Plaza España Design Hotel in Madrid, from where they will proceed to the aforementioned theater, located on Madrid’s famous Gran Vía.

AICE has already confirmed the presence of Mario Casas, Candela Peña, Eduard Fernández, Raúl Arévalo, Álex García, Verónica Echegui, the Javis, Javier Cámara, Megan Montaner, Macarena Gómez, Carmen Machi, Juan Diego Botto, Daniela Santiago, Nathalie Poza, Paula Usero. and Natalia de Molina, among others.

Confirmed guests for the gala, include Paco León, Loles León, Abril Zamora, Milena Smit, Nicolás Coronado, Jorge Sanz, Melani Olivares, Esty Quesada, and Samantha Hudson.

The gala ceremony – for which all health protection measures against the coronavirus are guaranteed – will be presented by actress Pilar Castro, and will be broadcast live on the Feroz Awards YouTube channel.

Justifying the decision to hold the gala in person, the president of AICE, María Guerra said, “Obviously we are not going to deny the moral and economic bump that Covid-19 has meant. However, we intend to hold a ceremony that avoids tears. We are going to celebrate the guts of the Spanish audiovisual industry”.

