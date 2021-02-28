Love-a-duck!

MARBLED DUCKS, a threatened species, are being reintroduced to the El Hondo national park in Elche.

The online presentation of the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla Project, which is assisting the initiative, was attended by Mireia Molla, the Consellera who heads the regional government’s Environment department.

Molla emphasised El Hondo’s strategic importance in assisting the protected species’ recovery, explaining that El Hondo, together with the Marismas del Guadalquivir, is the most relevant wetlands zone in Europe for the recovery of marbled ducks.

“We have always worked on the assumption that their future depends to a great extent on adequate management of El Hondo,” she added.

LIFE is the EU’s funding instrument for environmental, nature conservation and climate action projects and the five-year LIFE Cerceta Pardilla initiative, which began in January, will receive a global budget of €6.370 million. Of this, €2.8 million goes to the Generalitat.

