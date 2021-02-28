Liverpool Councillor Defends Decision To Live In Spain.
COUNCILLOR Malcolm Kennedy, who was elected to represent a ward in Liverpool, has defended his decision to live abroad after coming under some criticism for not living in the area he represents.
However, Kennedy says he has made “no secret has been made of the situation” after he was unable to travel back to the UK from Spain in March 2020 due to the country being in lockdown due to the coronavirus. He even said he will continue responding to mail, attending meetings and responding to phone calls.
The Labour councillor, who said he has previously split his time between Spain and the UK with his primary address being in Liverpool since 2001, was confirmed to not have broken any rules by Liverpool City Council as he had fulfilled all his responsibilities as council meetings have been held online during the pandemic.
In a series of tweets, Mr Kennedy, who represents the Kirkdale ward, said in March last year, he travelled to Spain to celebrate his wife’s son’s birthday with plans to return later in the month. However, as “the Covid crisis deepened”, Mr Kennedy said he chose to remain abroad to be with his wife who lives in the country.
Mr Kennedy, who confirmed he will not seek re-election in 2022, came back to the UK briefly in October but returned to spend Christmas in Spain which he said he has done regularly since 2001.
A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “Cllr Kennedy satisfied eligibility criteria on being nominated to stand for election.
“It is down to individual elected members how they discharge their role and Cllr Kennedy has been attending virtual committee meetings and responding to queries from residents in his ward.”
