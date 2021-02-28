Liverpool Councillor Defends Decision To Live In Spain.

COUNCILLOR Malcolm Kennedy, who was elected to represent a ward in Liverpool, has defended his decision to live abroad after coming under some criticism for not living in the area he represents.

However, Kennedy says he has made “no secret has been made of the situation” after he was unable to travel back to the UK from Spain in March 2020 due to the country being in lockdown due to the coronavirus. He even said he will continue responding to mail, attending meetings and responding to phone calls.

The Labour councillor, who said he has previously split his time between Spain and the UK with his primary address being in Liverpool since 2001, was confirmed to not have broken any rules by Liverpool City Council as he had fulfilled all his responsibilities as council meetings have been held online during the pandemic.