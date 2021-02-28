La Sala Banus to host Triple A animal charity event

NOW that restaurants have re-opened and it is possible to drive across municipal borders, there is a lot planned at La Sala Banus which is always ready to entertain guests.

It also has a connection with local charities and NGOs and on Tuesday March 9, from 2pm until 4pm it is hosting a two course lunch on behalf of Triple A the Marbella Animal Charity which needs to be able to continue to look after its hundreds of vulnerable cats and dogs.

The lunch costs €25 per person inclusive of VAT and will offer a vegetarian option as well as meat and seafood with free-flowing house beer and cava for those two hours.

There will be live music as well as a raffle for Triple A and it promises to be a great opportunity for supporters of the charity to get together again in great surroundings.

Places must be reserved and paid for in advance at [email protected] (email) or call 952 814 145 but on this occasion, please don’t bring your pets.

Looking forward, don’t forget that the following Sunday, March 14 is Mother’s Day and there is also a two course set lunch on offer at €26.95 per person which includes a special gift for mum.

