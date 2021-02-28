ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ Sees Rebekah Vardy Voted Off

ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ Sees Rebekah Vardy The Latest Celeb To Be Voted Off



Dancing On Ice was back on television this evening (Sunday 28), having taken a week off to recover the momentum after all the problems with celebrities quitting the show during the previous week. -- Advertisement --

With only five couples remaining, one couple still had to be eliminated, and tonight, it was the footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah Vardy, and her skating partner, Andy Buchanan, who lost the judge’s vote in the skate-off with 32-year-old rapper Lady Leshurr. Judge John Barrowman voted to save Rebekah, but the other three judges, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean, opted to save Lady Leshurr.



That leaves Lady Leshurr to take part in next week’s semi-final alongside Colin Jackson, Faye Brooks, and Sonny Jay.

Speaking with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Rebekah said of her time on the show, “It’s been absolutely incredible, I’ve loved every moment of it. But you know these things happen and I’ve had a great time and”, turning to Andy, her skating partner, ” thank you so much for teaching me”.

Asked by Phillip if she would continue skating, Rebekah replied, “Definitely, the kids are so desperate to skate as well”.

This week it was ‘Movie Week’, with Rebekah transformed into Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, perform her routine to a song from the film ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, resplendent in a teeny tiny black dress, complete with a tutu trim and a pearl necklace, just like Audrey used to wear.

Vardy clearly knew it was her time to leave after some stumbles in the skate-off and could be heard saying to Buchanan afterward, “I screwed up so bad”.

